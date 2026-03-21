Hayden Birdsong headshot

Hayden Birdsong Injury: Lands on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Giants moved Birdsong (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Birdsong is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, so his move to the 60-day IL was inevitable. The transaction frees up a spot on San Francisco's 40-man roster for veteran reliever Ryan Borucki, who was signed to a one-year contract Saturday.

Hayden Birdsong
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Birdsong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Birdsong See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
15 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
156 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
182 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
237 days ago