Hayden Birdsong headshot

Hayden Birdsong Injury: Problem with UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 11:16am

Birdsong was diagnosed with a Grade 2 forearm strain and UCL sprain after undergoing an MRI on Sunday and will meet with Dr. Keith Meister for a second opinion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday that the right-hander was headed for a second opinion for his arm injury, and that certainly makes sense, given the initial diagnosis. Birdsong is weighing the treatment options, and surgery seems likely to be on the table.

Hayden Birdsong
San Francisco Giants
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