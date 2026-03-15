Hayden Birdsong Injury: Problem with UCL
Birdsong was diagnosed with a Grade 2 forearm strain and UCL sprain after undergoing an MRI on Sunday and will meet with Dr. Keith Meister for a second opinion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday that the right-hander was headed for a second opinion for his arm injury, and that certainly makes sense, given the initial diagnosis. Birdsong is weighing the treatment options, and surgery seems likely to be on the table.
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