Hayden Birdsong Injury: Undergoes UCL reconstruction
Birdsong underwent a successful UCL reconstruction on his right elbow Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Birdsong was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in mid-March and elected to go under the knife. The right-hander will miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign and likely at least the first couple months of the 2027 season.
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