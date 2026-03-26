Hayden Birdsong headshot

Hayden Birdsong Injury: Undergoes UCL reconstruction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Birdsong underwent a successful UCL reconstruction on his right elbow Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Birdsong was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in mid-March and elected to go under the knife. The right-hander will miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign and likely at least the first couple months of the 2027 season.

Hayden Birdsong
San Francisco Giants
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