Hayden Birdsong headshot

Hayden Birdsong News: Allows two runs vs. Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Birdsong was charged with two earned runs on two hits and a walk over one inning during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

The 23-year-old reliever entered the game in the seventh, giving up his first runs of the season on a two-run homer by Bryce Harper. Pitching on one day's rest, Birdsong struggled with control, throwing 12 of his 24 pitches for strikes Tuesday. It was also the first time that he pitched fewer than two innings this season. The right-hander has recorded a 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 9:4 K:BB with three holds and one hit batter over 10 innings in five appearances.

Hayden Birdsong
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
