Hayden Birdsong News: Allows two runs vs. Philadelphia

Birdsong was charged with two earned runs on two hits and a walk over one inning during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

The 23-year-old reliever entered the game in the seventh, giving up his first runs of the season on a two-run homer by Bryce Harper. Pitching on one day's rest, Birdsong struggled with control, throwing 12 of his 24 pitches for strikes Tuesday. It was also the first time that he pitched fewer than two innings this season. The right-hander has recorded a 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 9:4 K:BB with three holds and one hit batter over 10 innings in five appearances.