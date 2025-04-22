Fantasy Baseball
Hayden Birdsong News: Earns first win of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Birdsong (1-0) picked up the win in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Brewers, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out four in three innings.

The 23-year-old recorded his first big-league win as a reliever, entering the game in the sixth frame for Robbie Ray. Birdsong threw 30 of his 49 pitches for strikes and generated nine whiffs. The second-year pro joined the bullpen after Landen Roupp was named the fifth starter, but Birdsong has been impressive in his new role, posting a 1.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 13:6 K:BB across 13 innings in six appearances. The Giants will likely continue to use the young right-hander in a long-relief role. Manager Bob Melvin said Monday, "We're looking for spots like that for him. It worked out really well today," according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Hayden Birdsong
San Francisco Giants
