Hayden Birdsong headshot

Hayden Birdsong News: Makes San Francisco's roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Birdsong has made the Giants' Opening Day roster, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Birdsong has been in a battle with Landon Roupp for the final spot in the Giants' rotation, and while the team has yet to confirm it, it appears Birdsong will break camp as the fifth starter and Roupp will be used in the bullpen. The 23-year-old Birdsong earned the spot following a fantastic Cactus League showing that saw him allow just one run with an 18:0 K:BB over 12 innings of work.

