Hayden Birdsong headshot

Hayden Birdsong News: OK after fingernail issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Birdsong is expected to be fine after dealing with a cracked right middle fingernail during an appearance Sunday in an exhibition game versus Triple-A Sacramento, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Birdsong noted that it's something he battles with a lot and he expects to be fine after getting a fake fingernail put on the finger. The right-hander has made the Giants' Opening Day roster and is the team's presumed fifth starter, although the club has not yet confirmed what Birdsong's role will be.

Hayden Birdsong
San Francisco Giants
