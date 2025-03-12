Hayden Birdsong News: Still in mix for rotation

Birdsong has a 2.89 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB this spring, including an outing against minor leaguers that doesn't count toward his Cactus League stats, and he is in the mix for a rotation spot, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It seemed like Birdsong would be behind Kyle Harrison and maybe even Landen Roupp in the competition for the fifth starter's spot, but Birdsong has pitched well enough to keep his name in the mix. In fact, Birdsong was so efficient in his most recent appearance Monday, throwing 45 pitches over three scoreless innings, that he went back out to the bullpen to keep throwing in order to meet his pitch count requirement, per delos Santos. Birdsong threw 129.1 innings last season, significantly more than Roupp (76.2 innings) and also more than Harrison (124.1 innings), and is up over 10 unofficial innings this spring, so he won't miss out on the rotation due to any any durability concerns. Birdsong's control was poor in 2024, particularly in the majors (13.7 BB%), but if he has indeed taken a step forward in that aspect of his game, he could be in for a breakout 2025 season.