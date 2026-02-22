Hayden Birdsong headshot

Hayden Birdsong News: Struggles in Cactus League opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Birdsong didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 10-5 Cactus League win over the Mariners, allowing five earned runs on three hits -- including a home run -- and two walks across one-third of an inning.

Birdsong started Saturday's matchup and immediately surrendered two singles and a walk before giving up a grand slam to Miles Mastrobuoni. After opening the 2025 campaign as a reliever and joining the rotation in mid-May, Birdsong was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in July and never returned following a disastrous 10-start stretch in which he recorded a 6.17 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 43:27 K:BB across 42.1 innings. The right-hander is expected to compete for a bullpen spot on the Opening Day roster.

Hayden Birdsong
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Birdsong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Birdsong See More
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
129 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
155 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
210 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 21
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 21
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
216 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
216 days ago