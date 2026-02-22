Hayden Birdsong News: Struggles in Cactus League opener
Birdsong didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 10-5 Cactus League win over the Mariners, allowing five earned runs on three hits -- including a home run -- and two walks across one-third of an inning.
Birdsong started Saturday's matchup and immediately surrendered two singles and a walk before giving up a grand slam to Miles Mastrobuoni. After opening the 2025 campaign as a reliever and joining the rotation in mid-May, Birdsong was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in July and never returned following a disastrous 10-start stretch in which he recorded a 6.17 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 43:27 K:BB across 42.1 innings. The right-hander is expected to compete for a bullpen spot on the Opening Day roster.
