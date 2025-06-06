Hayden Birdsong News: Wild in no-decision

Birdsong allowed two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Friday.

Birdsong didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning, but his wildness, which also included a hit batsman, kept him from having an effective performance. He threw just 52 of 93 pitches for strikes, while the five walks were by far a season high -- he hadn't issued more than two free passes in any of his previous outings. Birdsong is now at a 2.55 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB across 42.1 innings over 15 appearances (four starts). He's allowed just seven runs (six earned) over 19 innings across his four starts, so this was likely just a bump in the road rather than anything to be concerned about. Birdsong's next start is projected to be at Colorado.