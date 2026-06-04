Hayden Juenger News: Back in Buffalo
The Blue Jays optioned Juenger to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Juenger appeared in two games for Toronto after being recalled from Triple-A on Saturday, giving up three earned runs on two hits and two walks across two innings. He'll now head back to the minors to make room for Chad Dallas, who was selected to the active roster in a corresponding move.
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