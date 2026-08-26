Hayden Juenger headshot

Hayden Juenger News: Jettisoned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Athletics optioned Juenger to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Juenger has made 15 relief appearances between the Blue Jays and Athletics this season, allowing 16 runs with a 6:8 K:BB over 16 frames. He's being replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by Chris Roycroft.

Hayden Juenger
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Juenger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Juenger See More
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 21, 2023