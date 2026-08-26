Hayden Juenger News: Jettisoned to minors
The Athletics optioned Juenger to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Juenger has made 15 relief appearances between the Blue Jays and Athletics this season, allowing 16 runs with a 6:8 K:BB over 16 frames. He's being replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by Chris Roycroft.
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