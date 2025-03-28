Hayden Senger News: Added to Opening Day roster

The Mets selected Senger's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Senger made the Opening Day roster as a backup catcher and made his MLB debut in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Astros, striking out in his lone plate appearance. The 28-year-old is likely to see limited playing time at catcher behind Luis Torrens and will likely head to the minors once Francisco Alvarez (hand) is ready to return from the injured list.