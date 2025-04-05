Hayden Senger News: Late addition to Saturday's lineup

Senger has been added to Saturday's lineup versus the Blue Jays as a result of Luis Torrens being scratched due to a right forearm contusion, per Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Senger was originally slated to begin the game on the bench, but he'll instead start behind the plate due to Torrens' forearm injury. This will be just the second start of the season for Senger, and to this point he's gone 1-for-3 with a double as a hitter.