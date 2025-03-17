Hayden Senger News: Making push for 26-man roster

Senger could open the season as the Mets' No. 2 catcher behind Luis Torrens, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

Internal options for catching depth are limited with Francisco Alvarez (hand) set to begin the campaign on the IL, but Senger's defensive skills behind the plate could make him the choice over Jakson Reetz and Chris Williams. The 27-year-old Senger doesn't offer much upside with his bat however, managing a .724 OPS with three homers over 48 games for Triple-A Syracuse in 2024, and the Mets could look outside the organization for Torrens' backup once other teams begin to trim their rosters at the end of camp.