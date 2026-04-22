Hayden Senger headshot

Hayden Senger News: Moves back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Mets optioned Senger to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

As anticipated, Senger will be pushed off the 26-man active roster as the Mets clear a spot for outfielder Juan Soto (calf), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Senger didn't see any action with the Mets after being called up from Triple-A on Saturday.

Hayden Senger
New York Mets
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