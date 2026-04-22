Hayden Senger News: Moves back to Triple-A
The Mets optioned Senger to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
As anticipated, Senger will be pushed off the 26-man active roster as the Mets clear a spot for outfielder Juan Soto (calf), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Senger didn't see any action with the Mets after being called up from Triple-A on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Senger See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate181 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer214 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends232 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Senger See More