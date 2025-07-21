Hayden Senger News: Moves to Triple-A

The Mets optioned Senger to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

With Francisco Alvarez making his return to the Mets' active roster after getting called up from Triple-A, the big club had no need for Senger as a third catcher behind Alvarez and Luis Torrens. Senger saw limited playing time during his month-long stint with the big club, appearing in eight games while going 3-for-18 at the dish.