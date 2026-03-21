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Hayden Senger News: Opening 2026 in Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Mets optioned Senger to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

The Mets will go with Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torens as the club's top catchers while Senger will open the 2026 season in Triple-A. Senger made his major-league debut in 2025 and appeared in 33 regular-season games, posting a .181/.221/.194 slash line with one double and four RBI in 78 plate appearances.

Hayden Senger
New York Mets
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