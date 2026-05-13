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Hayden Senger News: Pulled from Tuesday's Triple-A game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Senger was lifted from his game with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday ahead of a potential promotion, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Francisco Alvarez left the Mets' game early Tuesday with a potential knee injury and is headed for an MRI, and Senger got pulled at Syracuse soon afterward. If Alvarez is set to miss any time, Senger would be added to the 26-man roster to back up Luis Torrens behind the plate.

Hayden Senger
New York Mets
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