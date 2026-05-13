Hayden Senger News: Receives call-up
The Mets recalled Senger from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
Senger joined the big club after top backstop Francisco Alvarez (knee) was diagnosed with a torn meniscus following his departure from Tuesday's win over the Tigers and was moved to the 10-day injured list. With Alvarez likely to be shelved for at least a month, Senger should be in store for an extended stint with the big club. Even so, Senger may be in store for just a couple starts per week, as Luis Torrens is expected to settle in as the Mets' new primary catcher in Alvarez's absence.
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