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Hayden Senger News: Receives call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Mets recalled Senger from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Senger joined the big club after top backstop Francisco Alvarez (knee) was diagnosed with a torn meniscus following his departure from Tuesday's win over the Tigers and was moved to the 10-day injured list. With Alvarez likely to be shelved for at least a month, Senger should be in store for an extended stint with the big club. Even so, Senger may be in store for just a couple starts per week, as Luis Torrens is expected to settle in as the Mets' new primary catcher in Alvarez's absence.

Hayden Senger
New York Mets
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