Hayden Senger News: Returning to bench role

Senger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Senger had started behind the dish in six of the previous seven games, but he'll likely see his playing time take a hit now that Luis Torrens is healthy again after recently missing time with a bruised forearm. The rookie may soon find himself off the 26-man active roster entirely, as top backstop Francisco Alvarez (hand) has already begun a minor-league rehab assignment and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week.