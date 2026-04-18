Hayden Senger News: Up from Triple-A

The Mets recalled Senger from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

With Jorge Polanco (wrist) headed to the injured list, the Mets will bring up Senger to give the big club another option to work as a DH and extra depth behind the plate. The 29-year-old has started strong in the minors, slashing .257/.316/.714 with five homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored through 12 games.