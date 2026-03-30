Hayden Wesneski Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Astros transferred Wesneski (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The Astros needed the spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Cody Bolton, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. Wesneski is still working his way back from last May's Tommy John surgery.
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