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Hayden Wesneski Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

The Astros transferred Wesneski (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros needed the spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Cody Bolton, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. Wesneski is still working his way back from last May's Tommy John surgery.

Hayden Wesneski
Houston Astros
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