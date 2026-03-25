Hayden Wesneski Injury: Placed on 15-day injured list
The Astros placed Wesneski (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Wesneski still has lots of rehabbing to do following last May's Tommy John surgery. He could eventually shift to the 60-day IL when/if Houston needs the 40-man roster spot.
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