Hayden Wesneski Injury: Throwing bullpen sessions
The Astros announced Monday that Wesneski (elbow) is continuing to complete regular bullpen sessions as part of his throwing progression, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wesneski could soon be ready to face hitters in live batting practice, as he's been throwing off a mound at the Astros' spring training facility in Florida for more than a month while he continues his rehab program for Tommy John surgery, which he underwent May 23, 2025. The right-hander will eventually require a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list, so he won't be a realistic option to make his 2026 debut for the big club until some point after the All-Star break.
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