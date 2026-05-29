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Hayden Wesneski Injury: Tossing live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Wesneski (elbow) has progressed to throwing live batting practice this week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Both Wesneski and Ronel Blanco (elbow) are throwing live BP at the Astros' spring training complex in West Palm Beach. Wesneski underwent Tommy John surgery in May of last year and could be an option for activation at some point later this summer.

Hayden Wesneski
Houston Astros
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