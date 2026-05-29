Hayden Wesneski Injury: Tossing live batting practice
Wesneski (elbow) has progressed to throwing live batting practice this week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Both Wesneski and Ronel Blanco (elbow) are throwing live BP at the Astros' spring training complex in West Palm Beach. Wesneski underwent Tommy John surgery in May of last year and could be an option for activation at some point later this summer.
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