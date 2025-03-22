Fantasy Baseball
Hayden Wesneski Injury: X-rays negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 12:52pm

X-rays on Wesneski's left foot came back negative Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wesneski took a comebacker off his foot during Thursday's contest, but he managed to come away from the incident with no significant damage. He's slated to throw a bullpen session Sunday, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, and the right-hander should be fine to make his next scheduled outing.

