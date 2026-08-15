Hayden Wesneski headshot

Hayden Wesneski News: Season-high six Ks in short outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Wesneski (2-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out six.

Wesneski was never quite able to find his footing Saturday after coughing up four runs in the second inning, turning in his shortest outing of the campaign so far. The right-hander recorded a season high in punchouts for a positive note, but he's yet to reach the 90-pitch marker in any of his four starts since returning from Tommy John surgery. Wesneski will be trying to further build up his pitch count against the lowly Athletics his next time out, carrying a 5.16 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 22.2 innings.

Hayden Wesneski
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Wesneski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hayden Wesneski See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago