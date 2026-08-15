Hayden Wesneski News: Season-high six Ks in short outing
Wesneski (2-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out six.
Wesneski was never quite able to find his footing Saturday after coughing up four runs in the second inning, turning in his shortest outing of the campaign so far. The right-hander recorded a season high in punchouts for a positive note, but he's yet to reach the 90-pitch marker in any of his four starts since returning from Tommy John surgery. Wesneski will be trying to further build up his pitch count against the lowly Athletics his next time out, carrying a 5.16 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 22.2 innings.
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