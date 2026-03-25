Hector Neris News: Cut by Kansas City
The Royals released Neris on Sunday.
Kansas City parted ways with the veteran reliever after informing him that he wouldn't be included in the Opening Day bullpen. Coming off a rough spring training in which he yielded 11 runs (10 earned) on 13 hits and five walks over 6.1 innings, Neris will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal as he heads back to the open market.
Hector Neris
Free Agent
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