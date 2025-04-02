Hector Neris News: Enters open market

Neris elected free agency Wednesday.

Neris was DFA'd by Atlanta after giving up five runs in one-plus innings during the first series of the season, and he'll now test his luck in free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 35-year-old finished 2024 with a 4.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 59.1 innings between the Astros and Cubs, though his uninspiring start to '25 may make other teams hesitant to offer him an MLB deal.