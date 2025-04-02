Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hector Neris headshot

Hector Neris News: Enters open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Neris elected free agency Wednesday.

Neris was DFA'd by Atlanta after giving up five runs in one-plus innings during the first series of the season, and he'll now test his luck in free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 35-year-old finished 2024 with a 4.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 59.1 innings between the Astros and Cubs, though his uninspiring start to '25 may make other teams hesitant to offer him an MLB deal.

Hector Neris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now