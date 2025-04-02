Hector Neris News: Enters open market
Neris elected free agency Wednesday.
Neris was DFA'd by Atlanta after giving up five runs in one-plus innings during the first series of the season, and he'll now test his luck in free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 35-year-old finished 2024 with a 4.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 59.1 innings between the Astros and Cubs, though his uninspiring start to '25 may make other teams hesitant to offer him an MLB deal.
Hector Neris
Free Agent
