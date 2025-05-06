Fantasy Baseball
Hector Neris headshot

Hector Neris News: Joins MLB roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

The Angels selected Neris' contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Since signing a minor-league deal with the Halos on April 17, Neris has given up two earned runs while striking out eight batters and walking one across four innings. He'll now join the big-league bullpen to provide some additional reliever depth, replacing Michael Darrell-Hicks, who was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

Hector Neris
Los Angeles Angels
