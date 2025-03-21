Hector Neris News: Making case for bullpen spot

Neris gave up a hit and a walk over a scoreless inning in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The veteran right-hander got the start in a bullpen day for Atlanta, and Neris was able to work around a Johan Rojas leadoff double. He's only made two spring appearances since signing an NRI deal in early March, but Neris has gotten up to speed fairly quickly and seems in line to begin the season with a spot on the 26-man roster, although he may work in middle relief rather than getting handed a setup role in front of closer Raisel Iglesias.