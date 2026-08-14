Hector Rodriguez headshot

Hector Rodriguez News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Rodriguez is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Marlins.

The lefty-swinging Rodriguez had started seven straight games versus righties, but he will begin Friday's festivities on the bench as the Marlins send right-hander Sandy Alcantara to the hill. Noelvi Marte will cover right field for the Reds in the series opener.

Hector Rodriguez
Cincinnati Reds
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