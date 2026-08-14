Hector Rodriguez News: Exiting starting nine
Rodriguez is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Marlins.
The lefty-swinging Rodriguez had started seven straight games versus righties, but he will begin Friday's festivities on the bench as the Marlins send right-hander Sandy Alcantara to the hill. Noelvi Marte will cover right field for the Reds in the series opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Rodriguez See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Rodriguez See More