Hector Rodriguez News: Getting turn in leadoff spot
Rodriguez will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Reds manager Terry Francona is shaking things up a bit as he aims to jumpstart a struggling offense. Rodriguez earned the bump up in the lineup after going 5-for-13 with one home run and one double over his last four contests. It's the first time in his young big-league career that Rodriguez has batted higher than sixth. Usual leadoff man Elly De La Cruz is batting second for the Reds.
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