Hector Rodriguez headshot

Hector Rodriguez News: Getting turn in leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Rodriguez will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Reds manager Terry Francona is shaking things up a bit as he aims to jumpstart a struggling offense. Rodriguez earned the bump up in the lineup after going 5-for-13 with one home run and one double over his last four contests. It's the first time in his young big-league career that Rodriguez has batted higher than sixth. Usual leadoff man Elly De La Cruz is batting second for the Reds.

Hector Rodriguez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Rodriguez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
20 days ago