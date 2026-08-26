Hector Rodriguez News: Getting turn in leadoff spot

Rodriguez will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Reds manager Terry Francona is shaking things up a bit as he aims to jumpstart a struggling offense. Rodriguez earned the bump up in the lineup after going 5-for-13 with one home run and one double over his last four contests. It's the first time in his young big-league career that Rodriguez has batted higher than sixth. Usual leadoff man Elly De La Cruz is batting second for the Reds.