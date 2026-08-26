Hector Rodriguez headshot

Hector Rodriguez News: Goes yard twice in comeback win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Rodriguez went 3-for-6 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the Giants.

Getting the start in right field and batting leadoff against Logan Webb, Rodriguez took the San Francisco ace deep in the third inning before leading off the ninth with another solo shot off Spencer Bivens that sparked a stunning seven-run rally for the Reds. It was the first time in his brief MLB career that the 22-year-old had hit atop the order, and through his first 16 games for Cincy, Rodriguez is batting .220 (11-for-50) with two doubles, three homers, five RBI and six runs.

Hector Rodriguez
Cincinnati Reds
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