Hector Rodriguez News: Not starting versus lefty
Rodriguez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The left-handed-hitting Rodriguez had started in right field the last two games versus righties, but he'll begin Wednesday's contest on the bench as St. Louis sends southpaw Matthew Liberatore to the bump. Michael Toglia will play right field for the Reds.
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