Hector Rodriguez headshot

Hector Rodriguez News: Optioned to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Reds optioned Rodriguez to minor-league camp Friday.

Rodriguez went 2-for-13 with one stolen base across nine Cactus League contests. The outfielder will turn just 22 next week but could play a role with the Reds at some point later this season.

Hector Rodriguez
Cincinnati Reds
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Rodriguez
