Hector Rodriguez News: Optioned to minors camp
The Reds optioned Rodriguez to minor-league camp Friday.
Rodriguez went 2-for-13 with one stolen base across nine Cactus League contests. The outfielder will turn just 22 next week but could play a role with the Reds at some point later this season.
