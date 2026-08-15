Hector Rodriguez headshot

Hector Rodriguez News: Sitting again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:36pm

Rodriguez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Rodriguez will miss a second consecutive start after notching just two hits in 23 at-bats across his first eight games in the big leagues. Noelvi Marte will pick up another start in right field and bat seventh.

Hector Rodriguez
Cincinnati Reds
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