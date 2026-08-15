Hector Rodriguez News: Sitting again Saturday
Rodriguez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Rodriguez will miss a second consecutive start after notching just two hits in 23 at-bats across his first eight games in the big leagues. Noelvi Marte will pick up another start in right field and bat seventh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Rodriguez See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Rodriguez See More