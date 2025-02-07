Helcris Olivarez News: Back in San Francisco as NRI
The Giants re-signed Olivarez to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Olivarez threw 38 innings at the Double-A level in 2024 between the Red Sox and Giants organization, posting a 3.79 ERA with 51 strikeouts but also 53 walks. The left-hander has yet to pitch in the majors and is surely headed back to the minors to begin the 2025 campaign.
