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Heliot Ramos Injury: Exits with quad tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Ramos was removed from Friday's game against the Athletics due to right quad tightness, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ramos appeared to be in discomfort after taking a swing in the sixth inning. He finished out the at-bat but was replaced in the outfield once the two teams switched sides. The Giants will likely send Ramos in for imaging to determine the severity of his injury, and if the 26-year-old has to miss any amount of time, Drew Gilbert would be next in line to start in left.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
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