Heliot Ramos headshot

Heliot Ramos Injury: Expected to resume hitting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Ramos (oblique) will throw Monday and likely resume hitting Thursday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The young outfielder tweaked his oblique while dodging a pitch during a recent live batting practice session. If that all goes well this week, Ramos should be ready for his Cactus League debut Mar. 4. He has plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day, barring any setbacks.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
