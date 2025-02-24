Heliot Ramos Injury: Expected to resume hitting Thursday
Ramos (oblique) will throw Monday and likely resume hitting Thursday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The young outfielder tweaked his oblique while dodging a pitch during a recent live batting practice session. If that all goes well this week, Ramos should be ready for his Cactus League debut Mar. 4. He has plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day, barring any setbacks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now