Heliot Ramos Injury: Nursing oblique injury

Ramos was diagnosed with a slight oblique strain Sunday and is expected to be unavailable for about a week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but any oblique problems are worth keeping an eye on given how problematic the injury can often be. Ramos is locked in as the starting left fielder after breaking out with 22 homers and a .791 OPS in 2024, so there's no reason to rush him back for reps early in spring training.