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Heliot Ramos Injury: Out for at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Giants manager Tony Vitello told reporters Saturday that Ramos will be shelved for at least two weeks due to a right quad strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ramos was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, and given the updated timeline provided by Vitello, Ramos will likely be out of action until at least early June. Drew Gilbert, Will Brennan and Casey Schmitt will all be in the mix for reps in left field for as long as Ramos is sidelined.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
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