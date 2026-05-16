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Heliot Ramos Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 3:52pm

The Giants placed Ramos on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right quad strain.

Ramos was taken out of Friday's contest early after his quad tightened up on him in the sixth inning, and he'll now spend at least the next 10 days on the sidelines. Drew Gilbert will likely take over as San Francisco's primary left fielder as long as Ramos is sidelined, and Will Brennan will come up from Triple-A Sacramento to replenish the team's outfield depth.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
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