Heliot Ramos Injury: Receives PRP injection in quad
Ramos received a PRP injection in his injured right quadriceps and will be shut down for one week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ramos was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quad last weekend and will now take it easy for the next seven days. The outfielder is looking at more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list. Ramos has slashed .267/.307/.424 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and a 10:47 BB:K across 176 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heliot Ramos See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heliot Ramos See More