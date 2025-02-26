Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Heliot Ramos headshot

Heliot Ramos Injury: Resumes hitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Ramos (oblique) hit off a tee and took soft toss Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's a day earlier than he was expected to resume hitting, which would appear to be a good sign. Recovering from a sore oblique, Ramos is hopeful of making his Cactus League debut March 4. The young outfielder is expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, provided he can avoid setbacks.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now