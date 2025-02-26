Heliot Ramos Injury: Resumes hitting Wednesday

Ramos (oblique) hit off a tee and took soft toss Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's a day earlier than he was expected to resume hitting, which would appear to be a good sign. Recovering from a sore oblique, Ramos is hopeful of making his Cactus League debut March 4. The young outfielder is expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, provided he can avoid setbacks.