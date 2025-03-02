Heliot Ramos Injury: Should be back Tuesday

Ramos (oblique) said he is scheduled to play in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ramos was expected to be sidelined for a week after suffering a minor oblique injury last weekend, and returning to action Tuesday would put him right in line with that initial timetable. The 25-year-old is poised to begin the season as San Francisco's primary left fielder after he posted a .791 OPS with 22 homers during his first full MLB campaign last year.