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Heliot Ramos Injury: Starting hitting progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Ramos (quadriceps) will begin a hitting progression at the Giants' spring training complex in Arizona on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ramos has been sidelined for a little more than two weeks with a right quad strain. He will build up his hitting progression and will likely need to show he can run the bases without issue before being cleared to go out on a rehab assignment. There's no timetable yet for Ramos' return.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
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