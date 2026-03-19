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Heliot Ramos News: Back from WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Ramos went 1-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 5-1 Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.

Ramos returned to Cactus League play after joining Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic, where he slashed .063/.273/.125 with four walks, three runs scored, a double and an RBI in 22 plate appearances across five games. The 26-year-old outfielder hit San Francisco's lone double Wednesday and was one of two Giants players to record an extra-base hit. He appeared in a career-high 157 regular-season games in 2025, slashing .256/.328/.400 with 85 runs scored, 69 RBI, 21 long balls and six stolen bases over 695 plate appearances. He has hit 20-plus homers in back-to-back seasons and is expected to spend most of his time in left field in 2026.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
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