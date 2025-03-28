Fantasy Baseball
Heliot Ramos News: Cranks Opening Day homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 7:21am

Ramos went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 6-4 win over Cincinnati.

Ramos did strike out three times Thursday, though he certainly made his one hit count, taking Hunter Greene deep to the opposite field to cut the Giants' deficit to 3-2 in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old Ramos is expected to serve as San Francisco's everyday left fielder after slashing .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI last season.

